Video shows a flaming recycling truck dump materials onto the road

Viewer-submitted video shows a recycling truck dropping what appears to be a flaming pile of recycling materials onto the road
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - User-submitted video shows a recycling truck dump a pile of flaming materials on to the pavement near 1014 Grandiflora Drive in Leland.

One video, sent in by Felicia High, shows a flaming recycling truck labeled “Pratt Industries Recycling Division” with flames billowing out. Then, the truck dumps the flaming materials onto the pavement.

A Town of Leland spokesperson confirmed that they were called to the fire at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9. The fire was extinguished without any injuries, but the building’s windows were broken and three other cars were damaged by the fire.

