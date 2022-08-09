Video shows a flaming recycling truck dump materials onto the road

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - User-submitted video shows a recycling truck dump a pile of flaming materials on to the pavement near 1014 Grandiflora Drive in Leland.

One video, sent in by Felicia High, shows a flaming recycling truck labeled “Pratt Industries Recycling Division” with flames billowing out. Then, the truck dumps the flaming materials onto the pavement.

A Town of Leland spokesperson confirmed that they were called to the fire at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9. The fire was extinguished without any injuries, but the building’s windows were broken and three other cars were damaged by the fire.

