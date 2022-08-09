Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers who shop online are getting a break.

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.

Researchers there also say that online prices fell 2% in July on a month-over-month comparison.

Although analysts say these findings could result in the easing of concerns about a recession, they say it could be a while before overall inflation returns to normal.

Adobe says a lack of consumer confidence, less spending and overstocked retailers are the likely factors in falling prices.

A report due Wednesday is expected to show U.S. inflation was 8.7% last month. While that would be down from the 9.1% reported in June, it still remains higher than usual.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Fresh produce (file photo)
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John