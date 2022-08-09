Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NC State Highway Patrol to compete in cruiser contest

The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they are participating in the 2022 Best...
The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they are participating in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they will be participating in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, voting will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Those wishing to vote can do so by following this survey link.

Winners will be announced shortly after voting closes. Per the announcement, the winner and top picks will all be featured in the 2023 “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers Wall Calendar.” Proceeds from sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which supports dependents of fallen troopers with educational scholarships.

Calendars will be available for purchase at AAST’s website.

For updates and more information, please visit the NC State Highway Patrol Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Donations will help students in the community start the school year with the materials they need.
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until...
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road
The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides...
Wilmington seeking public input as it seeks grant for inclusive playground at Maides Park