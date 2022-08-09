NC State Highway Patrol to compete in cruiser contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they will be participating in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, voting will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Those wishing to vote can do so by following this survey link.

Winners will be announced shortly after voting closes. Per the announcement, the winner and top picks will all be featured in the 2023 “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers Wall Calendar.” Proceeds from sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which supports dependents of fallen troopers with educational scholarships.

Calendars will be available for purchase at AAST’s website.

For updates and more information, please visit the NC State Highway Patrol Facebook page.

