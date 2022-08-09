Senior Connect
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy

The body of Sgt. Matthew Fishman was brought into the cemetery on a horse-drawn caisson this...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were injured while authorities said they believe the suspected gunman killed himself during an ensuing standoff.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sgt. Matthew Fishman(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

The funeral began at 11:00 a.m. and law enforcement officers from throughout the state were in attendance. The burial with honors followed at Wayne Memorial Park with a horse-drawn caisson from the Highway Patrol bringing the casket into the cemetery.

An eight-mile section of U.S. 117 was closed so first responders could pay respects to Sgt. Fishman as his casket passed by.

Community members like Goldsboro resident Sarah Corprew also came out in numbers to honor the fallen deputy. She says she grew up with the Fishmans.

“They are just a super-giving family in every way possible,” Corprew says. “I mean his dad on the spot would pray for you at any moment. And his son always wanted to be a sheriff and that’s one of the most giving jobs you could have.”

Another Eastern Carolina resident watching was Leighton Strickland, dressed as a firefighter. He says his next-door neighbor is a Wayne County deputy, and it makes him feel good to have emergency responders to rely on.

The funeral was held Tuesday morning.
The funeral was held Tuesday morning.(University of Mount Olive)

