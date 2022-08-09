Senior Connect
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive

The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need.

Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies Monday through Friday at the Kure Beach Town Hall from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m., per report. The town hall is located at 117 Settlers Lane.

According to the release, the town is looking for the following items:

  • Crayons (Boxes of 12 and 24)
  • Pencils (Ticonderoga)
  • Handheld Pencil Sharpeners
  • Markers (8 Count)
  • Colored Pencils (12 Count)
  • Expo Dry Erase Markers
  • Highlighters
  • Pink Pearl Erasers/Pencil Top Erasers
  • Plastic Pencil Boxes
  • Zippered Pencil Bags
  • Notebook Paper (Wide Rule)
  • Spiral Notebooks (1 Subject, Wide Rule)
  • Composition Notebooks
  • 2 Pocket Folders
  • 2 Pocket Mead Plastic Folders (3 Prong)
  • 8 Pack Tab Dividers
  • 3 Ring Binders (1-Inch, Clear Cover Sleeve)
  • Clipboards
  • Scissors (Children’s and Regular)
  • Glue Sticks
  • Tape (Masking and Scotch)
  • Straws
  • Pipe Cleaners
  • Cotton Balls
  • Tissues
  • Clorox/Lysol Wipes
  • Unscented Baby Wipes
  • Hand Soap Refill/Hand Sanitizer
  • Ziploc Bags
  • White Paper Towels
  • Foil
  • Play-Doh/Clay
  • Beads
  • Popsicle Sticks
  • Origami Paper
  • Felt
  • Balloons
  • Headphones/Earbuds
  • Bookbags

For more information about the drive, please visit the Town of Kure Beach’s website.

