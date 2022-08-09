Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need.

Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies Monday through Friday at the Kure Beach Town Hall from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m., per report. The town hall is located at 117 Settlers Lane.

According to the release, the town is looking for the following items:

Crayons (Boxes of 12 and 24)

Pencils (Ticonderoga)

Handheld Pencil Sharpeners

Markers (8 Count)

Colored Pencils (12 Count)

Expo Dry Erase Markers

Highlighters

Pink Pearl Erasers/Pencil Top Erasers

Plastic Pencil Boxes

Zippered Pencil Bags

Notebook Paper (Wide Rule)

Spiral Notebooks (1 Subject, Wide Rule)

Composition Notebooks

2 Pocket Folders

2 Pocket Mead Plastic Folders (3 Prong)

8 Pack Tab Dividers

3 Ring Binders (1-Inch, Clear Cover Sleeve)

Clipboards

Scissors (Children’s and Regular)

Glue Sticks

Tape (Masking and Scotch)

Straws

Pipe Cleaners

Cotton Balls

Tissues

Clorox/Lysol Wipes

Unscented Baby Wipes

Hand Soap Refill/Hand Sanitizer

Ziploc Bags

White Paper Towels

Foil

Play-Doh/Clay

Beads

Popsicle Sticks

Origami Paper

Felt

Balloons

Headphones/Earbuds

Bookbags

For more information about the drive, please visit the Town of Kure Beach’s website.

