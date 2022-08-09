Senior Connect
‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest

Cameron Allen Gerald
Cameron Allen Gerald(WPD)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder.

“It’s always shocking because what happens is two families now have lost their young person,” said Wilmington City Councilman Clifford Barnett.

Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.

The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting that happened on April 5 in broad daylight at the 200 block of North 11th Street near Chesnut Street. Tyshaun Delts, 25, died at the hospital after he was shot in that incident.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was found the same day but little has developed since then. A month later, the Wilmington Police Department offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to an arrest.

Three months passed before Gerald’s arrest, meaning a potential killer was on the streets for months without anyone saying a word. Neighbors who spoke to WECT off-camera say the arrest comes as a relief, though they declined an interview in fear of retaliation.

Barnett says the community can do more when it comes to putting criminals in jail. It starts with simply doing the right thing.

“I think each of us has to have this conversation at home, have this conversation where we work, where we play,” said Barnett. “All of us become more vigilant... When we see something that is not right, we have to report it and we have to say that we’re not going to tolerate it. This is not how we want to live.”

When asked if he believes gun violence will come to an end in the Port City, Barnett says he does see an end but it won’t come soon enough.

“Number one, we have to teach people how to resolve conflicts,” said Barnett. “We have to get more involved in young people’s lives.”

