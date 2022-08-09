First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income.

“Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.

First Fruit Ministries’ food pantry runs two days per week and provides food for 1,200 people in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties. The Produce Box is another nonprofit that raises funding to provide fresh produce to people who normally couldn’t afford it.

