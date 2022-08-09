Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need

Fresh produce (file photo)
Fresh produce (file photo)(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income.

“Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.

First Fruit Ministries’ food pantry runs two days per week and provides food for 1,200 people in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties. The Produce Box is another nonprofit that raises funding to provide fresh produce to people who normally couldn’t afford it.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the...
Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend
Donations will help students in the community start the school year with the materials they need.
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they are participating in the 2022 Best...
NC State Highway Patrol to compete in cruiser contest
The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until...
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive