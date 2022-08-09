First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring changes late this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold fronts are infrequent visitors to the Cape Fear Region in summer, but one remains likely to pass later this week. Ahead of the front: your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday includes hot sun and limited rain with afternoon high temperatures and heat index values mainly in the lower to middle 90s and lower to middle 100s, respectively. Along the cold front: Thursday will feature a spike in shower and storm chances - especially in the afternoon and night as it looks now. Behind the cold front: weekend days like Saturday ought to have a return to low rain odds, high temperatures in the quite reasonable middle and upper 80s, and morning readings in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This week also continues to carry the first decent chance for Atlantic tropical storm formation in more than a month as a disturbance called “Invest 97-L” near Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands worms westward over open ocean. The National Hurricane Center describes this feature as having low odds to develop by midweek and medium odds to develop by the end of the week. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats from it or any other tropical or subtropical items as of now. Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season reaches its statistical peak over the next several weeks and, as always, wect.com/hurricane is comprehensive, Cape Fear focused, and there to help you stay prepared through it all.

