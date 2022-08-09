Senior Connect
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records

By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the investigation continues into Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman possibly mishandling client money, the state bar wants financial records, including bank statements. Through court documents, WECT found at least four bank accounts linked to Olson-Boseman. In those documents, Olson-Boseman’s attorney emailed requests to banks for statements and deposits from accounts at First Citizens Bank, First National Bank, and the State Employees Credit Union.

In his request to First National Bank, Olson-Boseman’s attorney reached out directly to Spence Broadhurst: president of the eastern North Carolina region for the bank. Broadhurst is no stranger to New Hanover County, as he chairs the New Hanover Community Endowment, which oversees how the county spends money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to court records, Olson-Boseman’s attorney has provided some of the documents requested by the state bar. The only records provided so far appear to be from this year from an account at First National Bank, which the state bar referred to as a ‘trust account.’

Also in the documents, Olson-Boseman admits she did not keep ledgers as required for that account and she also refers to it as a trust account. However, if it is a trust account for client funds, that leaves more questions as to why the bank wouldn’t have records prior to this year, when she claims to have retired from practicing law in 2021.

And why she would still need a client trust account in 2022, if that is when the account was opened?

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

