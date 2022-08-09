Senior Connect
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Felon charged with rape
Felon charged with rape(New Hanover Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995.

The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime.

Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape, First Degree Kidnapping and First Degree Sexual Offense.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Jackson has multiple previous convictions, including kidnapping, armed robbery and larceny.

