Columbus County School Board approves application for proposed new school

By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - $40 million could be on its way to Columbus County Schools in coming months to build a new school in the eastern part of the county.

The students from Hallsboro Elementary and Acme Delco Elementary would then merge into the new Pre-K-8th grade school that would educate around 900 students.

Superintendent Deanne Meadows says they have been closing more schools recently with the hopes of building a newer space for students.

“Over the last couple of years, we had 18 schools, we have closed six sites. And in that, we have tried to consolidate and make our facilities more updated, trying to make them as conducive of a learning environment as possible.” said Meadows.

The School Board approved an application to the ‘needs-based public school capital fund’, which provides funding to eligible counties to build new schools.

The board is asking for $40 million in need-based grants, which is the amount that can be asked for a middle school. The estimate for the entire proposed project is $45 million due to rising building costs and the board needs the rest of the funds from the county commissioners.

“We as a tier one county have a 5% match, which should be $2 million. But the actual cost at the time, it projected out the cost to construct the building would be about $45 million. So we will have to, between us and the commissioners, come up with a way to fund that additional $5 million.” said Meadows.

If approved at the next county commissioners meeting, the application would then go to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Board member and retired teacher Worley Edwards says the collaboration on the board makes approving applications for new schools easy.

“You know, this has been a very workable board, everybody has the first thing in mind (which) is our children.” said Edwards.

