Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware

Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing teen.

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, was reported missing by the Dover Police Department.

Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence at about midnight on Tuesday with a male subject, authorities said, and attempts to contact her or locate her have been unsuccessful.

It’s believed that her safety may be at risk and that she might not have disappeared voluntarily.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, was last seen wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs.

She was last seen with a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, is 5′04″ and approximately 240 pounds.

Contact Dover Police Department with any information at 302-736-7111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount

Latest News

FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
President Joe Biden urged other allies to quickly ratify Sweden and Finland into NATO. (POOL)
Biden formalizes US support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
President Joe Biden urged other allies to quickly ratify Sweden and Finland into NATO. (POOL)
Biden urges other NATO allies to ratify Sweden, Finland quickly
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea