Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting.

Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.

For more information, residents and those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit the Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioner’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.