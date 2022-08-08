Senior Connect
Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes



By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting.

Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.

For more information, residents and those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit the Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioner’s website.

