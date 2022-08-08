Senior Connect
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount

A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon.
By Rodney Overton
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) - A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, the news release said.

The man was taken to UNC Heath Care for treatment.

Police said later Sunday afternoon that his condition was not known.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for a cash reward.

