Sheriff’s office investigating after woman claims former roommate killed her cat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When Autumn McCollough went to spend the night at a client’s home where she was petsitting, she asked her roommate to take care of her cat Oreo, but the next day when she returned, she could never have imagined the scene she returned home to. Assuming she was hiding from thunderstorms, McCollough started checking hiding spots Oreo might have been --- that’s when she found the blood.

“I checked in the usual spot but she wasn’t there. I went around to the side of my bed to look under the bed and that’s when I spotted all the blood. That’s when the panic that in. I started frantically calling for her and looking everywhere all over my room. There were only so many places she could be. She was never out in the house because she only liked to be in my room,” she said.

McCollough found ‘Oreo’ two years ago and she didn’t bring her home immediately, but she would spend time with her every chance she could.

“She was so affectionate and she became my cat from that moment. I was her girl and she was my cat and I promised her that I was going to take her home with me one day, I would go over her I go over to my mom’s house and see her almost daily. And I would visit with her and I pet her and I would love on her and I sit with her in the gravel,” McCollough said.

When she found the blood and couldn’t find her cat, she reached out to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, when the animal control deputies arrived, what happened next was her biggest fear coming true.

“I said, My cat’s not here, she’s missing. And he goes, I understand that, ma’am, but is that your cat? And I said, where? And he points over to my neighbor’s yard and said, laying in your neighbor’s yard ... I come around to the side of the house, and get a better peek. And there she was, laying there lifeless, in my neighbor’s yard. And that moment was the moment that everything set in, the reality of her being gone was real,” McCollough said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment, and took a report --- according to a NHCSO spokesman, the case is still under investigation so he was unable to comment on the details of the case.

Her former roommate hasn’t provided any information in the investigation, and suggested that Oreo’s death was accidental, but a McCollough says a necropsy report shows otherwise.

“He claims that it was an accident or she must have gotten out or whatever, but the necropsy report states otherwise ... [it] doesn’t say ‘oh she was hit by a car.’ No. It’s consistent with blunt force trauma and someone kicking in bludgeoning and stomping her to death,” she said.

As for her former roommate, McCollough said she hasn’t heard from him and she moved out that day, but she hasn’t gotten an answer to one of the biggest questions --- if he is responsible for Oreo’s death --- why?

“He was affectionate towards Oreo. That’s why I’m going to complete loss and complete shock of everything that transpired. It’s out of nowhere. It’s not normal behavior. I don’t understand why it happened. I don’t know what possessed him in his mind for him to do something like that,” she said.

McCollough’s former roommate did not respond to a message sent on social media, if he does, this story will be updated to include any responses to the allegations.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.