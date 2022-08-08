Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
A Walmart in Whiteville (not pictured) paid $1,665 in fines.
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7.
Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old
Dozens of pieces from young artists on display at Cameron Arts Museum
Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum

Latest News

Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
Dogs enjoy tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey; nuke plant shelled
In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
Police combat violent crime as ranks shrink
New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival...
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced