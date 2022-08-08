Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street.

According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive.

Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store, the proposal also includes a car wash on the site.

Wilmington currently does not have a 7-Eleven store. It was announced last year that the company will open a store in Leland.

