Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street

According to the plans, the 7-Eleven store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market...
According to the plans, the 7-Eleven store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street, near the intersection with Birchwood Drive.(Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street.

According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive.

Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store, the proposal also includes a car wash on the site.

Wilmington currently does not have a 7-Eleven store. It was announced last year that the company will open a store in Leland.

