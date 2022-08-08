Person arrested and charged with opium trafficking after traffic stop

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a person for opium trafficking after a vehicle stop.

Per the BCSO, members of the Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop and “developed probably cause” to search the vehicle. In the search they found marijuana and an “amount of opiates.”

Christian Locklear is now held with a $100,000 secured bond and was charged with:

Trafficking Opium

Manufacture Scheduled II Controlled Substance

Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.