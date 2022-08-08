Senior Connect
Person arrested and charged with opium trafficking after traffic stop

Christian Locklear was arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office on August 2.
Christian Locklear was arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office on August 2.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a person for opium trafficking after a vehicle stop.

Per the BCSO, members of the Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop and “developed probably cause” to search the vehicle. In the search they found marijuana and an “amount of opiates.”

Christian Locklear is now held with a $100,000 secured bond and was charged with:

  • Trafficking Opium
  • Manufacture Scheduled II Controlled Substance
  • Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

