Person arrested and charged with opium trafficking after traffic stop
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a person for opium trafficking after a vehicle stop.
Per the BCSO, members of the Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop and “developed probably cause” to search the vehicle. In the search they found marijuana and an “amount of opiates.”
Christian Locklear is now held with a $100,000 secured bond and was charged with:
- Trafficking Opium
- Manufacture Scheduled II Controlled Substance
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
