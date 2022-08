WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in April.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cameron Allen Gerald has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts.

Police say the shooting took place in the 200 block of N. 11th Street on April 5.

