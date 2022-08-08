Senior Connect
Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old

Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7.

Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.

Per the Leland PD, Davis is 16-years-old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 125 pounds, has medium-length sandy hair and has blue eyes.

According to the release, Johnny does not own a vehicle or have a driver’s license. He is likely on foot or in the company of friends who may have a vehicle.

Leland PD asks anyone with information to contact them at (910) 371-1100, Detective G. Payne at (910) 726-3106, or 911 after hours.

