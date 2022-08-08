Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6.

Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.

The cyclist was David Bartlee Gainy II, a 45-year-old man from White Oak in Bladen County.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2007-2008 Acura TL with damage to the front right bumper and passenger side,” wrote Highway Patrol. “If you have information regarding this case, please contact the State Highway Patrol office in Bladen County at 910-642-7169.”

