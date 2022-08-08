Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack.

WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by other inmates at the Columbus County jail in Whiteville. The tipster said the inmate had been taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

WECT first contacted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night attempting to confirm the tip but did not receive a response. On Monday, District Attorney Jon David confirmed that the attack happened, and that the SBI is investigating.

“I have already requested a full SBI investigation and I was joined by Sheriff Jody Greene who made a concurrent request,” David told WECT, adding that he would be meeting with state investigators Monday afternoon for an update on their preliminary findings. “No one has been arrested at this time, but the case remains under active investigation.”

According to booking reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson was arrested on July 29 for Assault on a Female, Communicating Threats, Failure to Pay Child Support, and Failure to Appear. He is from Chadbourn and was being held on approximately $30,000 bond.

No word on what prompted the attack or if anyone else was injured. We will update this story when additional details become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.