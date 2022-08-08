Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: a week of changes at home and in the tropics

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 7, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of hot sun intervals across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values within a few clicks of 100. Light southerly breezes could direct a few isolated cooling showers and storms across the area but, in keeping with recent days, most times and places ought to be dry. Also, watch for a moderate risk of rip currents in the 82-degree surf.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature even hotter weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with deeper 90s and 100s for temperatures and heat index values, respectively. Odds for showers and storms will be low for Tuesday and Wednesday but, as an upper-level trough carves its way southward and into the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, these odds will grow. Temperatures ought to take a hit in this time, too, with daily forecast highs rolling back toward or into the 80s.

This week also carries the first respectable chance for Atlantic tropical storm formation in more than a month as a wave of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands worms it way westward over open ocean. The National Hurricane Center describes this wave as having low odds to develop by midweek and medium odds to develop by the end of the week. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats. Remember: wect.com/hurricane is always there to help you stay prepared.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart in Whiteville (not pictured) paid $1,665 in fines.
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
Dozens of pieces from young artists on display at Cameron Arts Museum
Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Officials in Hawaii said they are setting a 50-yard boundary to protect a mother seal and her...
50-yard boundary: Officers protecting mother seal and her baby from beachgoers

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast: continued heat, isolated storms to wrap up the weekend
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 8, 2022
Conditions are about to become more favorable for tropical development soon..
First Alert Forecast: seasonable temps, isolated storm threat continues into Sunday