First Alert Forecast: temperatures build with rain chances on the horizon, tropics abuzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Monday evening! Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature even hotter weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with deeper 90s and 100s for temperatures and heat index values, respectively. Odds for showers and storms will be low for Tuesday and Wednesday but, as an upper-level trough carves its way southward and into the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, these odds will grow. Temperatures ought to take a hit in this time, too, with daily forecast highs rolling back toward or into the 80s.

This week also carries the first respectable chance for Atlantic tropical storm formation in more than a month as a disturbance called “Invest 97-L” near Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands worms westward over open ocean. The National Hurricane Center describes this feature as having low odds to develop by midweek and medium odds to develop by the end of the week. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats as of now. Remember: wect.com/hurricane is always there to help you stay prepared.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.