Deputies ask for help in locating man connected to shooting death in Duplin Co

Carl Faison
Carl Faison(DCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a man they believe is connected to a shooting death in Duplin County.

Early Saturday morning, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Warsaw Police Department responded to Boy Scout Lane for a shooting death of 23-year-old Raekwon Wilson.

Investigators gathered information about a possible person of interest and are asking for help from the public.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Carl Faison, a black male, possibly from the Turkey area of Sampson County, and possibly operating a white Chevrolet Tahoe or similar car.

Faison is wanted for questioning at this time, and any information about this subject should be relayed to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150, or by contacting Duplin County Communications Center at 910-296-1911.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

