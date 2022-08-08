Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City

Bunches of oysters are gathered at the edge of the water, dividing the grass from the water.
A living shoreline, consisting of oysters.(Town of Surf City)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.

The shoreline will be created via a town partnership with the North Carolina Coastal Federation and the Sandbar Oyster Company.

“Living shorelines use nature-based features, including oyster reefs and saltmarsh plants, to protect shorelines from degradation and erosion, and offer long-term resilience in the face of rising sea levels,” said the town.

An oyster reef sill will be created using Sandbar’s “Oyster Catcher” that encourages oysters to grow and fill the scaffold. In the next couple years after installation, the oysters create a dense, strong reef. The shoreline will help reduce erosion and maintain the fisheries habitat, hopefully mitigating any damage done by rising sea levels.

A barrier shows three speerated sections reading "50 feet" "100 feet" and "150 feet."
A map of the living shoreline plans at Soundside Park(Town of Surf City, Sandbar Oyster Company)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
A Walmart in Whiteville (not pictured) paid $1,665 in fines.
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7.
Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County

Latest News

The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion...
Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes
The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach has won...
Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing
New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival...
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced
For the first time at Cameron Art Museum, young artists get to show off their artwork.
Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum