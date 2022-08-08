Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.

The shoreline will be created via a town partnership with the North Carolina Coastal Federation and the Sandbar Oyster Company.

“Living shorelines use nature-based features, including oyster reefs and saltmarsh plants, to protect shorelines from degradation and erosion, and offer long-term resilience in the face of rising sea levels,” said the town.

An oyster reef sill will be created using Sandbar’s “Oyster Catcher” that encourages oysters to grow and fill the scaffold. In the next couple years after installation, the oysters create a dense, strong reef. The shoreline will help reduce erosion and maintain the fisheries habitat, hopefully mitigating any damage done by rising sea levels.

A map of the living shoreline plans at Soundside Park (Town of Surf City, Sandbar Oyster Company)

