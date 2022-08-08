Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing.
Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries.
She will take home $103,711 after taxes, they announced.
“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education,” said the NC Education Lottery in their announcement. They further stated that $5.6 million went to Brunswick County in 2021.
