Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing

The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach has won...
The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach has won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing.

Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries.

She will take home $103,711 after taxes, they announced.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education,” said the NC Education Lottery in their announcement. They further stated that $5.6 million went to Brunswick County in 2021.

For more information, please visit NC Education Lotter’s website.

