Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory on August 8 for a section of U.S. 701 in Columbus County Water and Sewer District III.

“The areas affected include Hwy 701 North from Bill Hooks Road to Peacock Road and on Peacock Road from Hwy 131 to Hwy 701 North,” said the CCPU in a release.

The advisory is due to contractors reversing the flow of water, causing some issues with both the color and quality of the water. If you notice discolored water, the county asks you to call 910-770-2158 to report concerns at any time. The issue should be cleared up in 24 hours, but until then, anyone in the area should boil any water they’re going to use for consumption.

The approximate area of the boil water advisory
The approximate area of the boil water advisory((c) OpenStreetMap contributors)

