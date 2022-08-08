Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival...
New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m.(New Hanover County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m.

Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance.

Organized by the Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the event will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S. 8th St., per the announcement.

For updates and more information, students and families are encouraged to visit New Hanover County Schools’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
A Walmart in Whiteville (not pictured) paid $1,665 in fines.
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7.
Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old
Dozens of pieces from young artists on display at Cameron Arts Museum
Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum

Latest News

For the first time at Cameron Art Museum, young artists get to show off their artwork.
Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum
The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries.
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides...
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
Big fish bring big prizes at the Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic Tournament.
Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic tournament held in Carolina Beach