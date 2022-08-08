9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m.

Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance.

Organized by the Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the event will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S. 8th St., per the announcement.

For updates and more information, students and families are encouraged to visit New Hanover County Schools’ Facebook page.

