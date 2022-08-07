MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.

Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

Green is about 5′6″ and about 167 pounds. She’s described as having a medium build with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-520-9686.

