First Alert Forecast: continued heat, isolated storms to wrap up the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast continues with the wrap of a classic August weekend of hot sunshine, spotty and transient showers and storms, steamy mornings. This afternoon, expect temperatures to once again be in the neighborhood of 90 degrees. The heat index will occasionally ping stressful values like 99 or 100, please continue to keep hydration a priority as you work and play hard!

SE NC rain chances remain in the spotty to isolated category through Tuesday. They will spike for the middle and late part of next week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/uoLbGsfLPF — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) August 6, 2022

After a weekend of isolated shower chances--scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms return for the middle and later part of next week with the approach of a cold front. Temperatures are expected to spike back into the middle 90s with stressful heat index values over 105 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite a recent and ongoing break in tropical storm activity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maintains a busy outlook for the remainder of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center announced that a tropical wave emerging off of the African coast early next week has a low chance of development. While this is no threat currently to the Carolinas, make sure you stay weather aware and informed. To keep your personal, family, or business storm plan sharp, please read and heed the comprehensive, local hurricane preparedness content at WECT.com/hurricane.

