Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time at Cameron Art Museum, young artists get to show off their artwork.

On August 20th, the new display called “Kids State of the Art Exhibition” will be open to the public.

Saturday, August 6th, children ages 5-17 dropped their pieces off to be put on display, and were thrilled doing it.

“It is really cool because like, I mean, I’ve had art shown at like school and stuff, but I’ve never had it like put somewhere here so it is kind of a big deal” said young artist Jackson Crouch.

Crouch, a 15 year old artist saw his opportunity to display his artwork when he heard about the display from his grandparents.

“They actually texted me because they saw what I made. And they thought it was really, really cool here.” said Crouch.

Crouch brought in his own sculpture of a sandwich, and other kids brought in paintings and drawings.

Georgia Mastroieni, Director of Outreach and Accessibility at the Cameron Art Museum saw and spoke to all of the young artists walking in with their work and says it was special.

“That’s been the best part because the kids come in holding their artwork, and you can talk to them about it. And many of the kids have taken the time to tell me where the idea came from, or the story behind their artwork.” said Mastroieni.

The opening day will be free to the public and open to anyone in the community. There will also be performances and other activities taking place that day. The Museum has a full schedule of the events.

