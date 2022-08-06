Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum

Dozens of pieces from young artists on display at Cameron Arts Museum
Dozens of pieces from young artists on display at Cameron Arts Museum(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time at Cameron Art Museum, young artists get to show off their artwork.

On August 20th, the new display called “Kids State of the Art Exhibition” will be open to the public.

Saturday, August 6th, children ages 5-17 dropped their pieces off to be put on display, and were thrilled doing it.

“It is really cool because like, I mean, I’ve had art shown at like school and stuff, but I’ve never had it like put somewhere here so it is kind of a big deal” said young artist Jackson Crouch.

Crouch, a 15 year old artist saw his opportunity to display his artwork when he heard about the display from his grandparents.

“They actually texted me because they saw what I made. And they thought it was really, really cool here.” said Crouch.

Crouch brought in his own sculpture of a sandwich, and other kids brought in paintings and drawings.

Georgia Mastroieni, Director of Outreach and Accessibility at the Cameron Art Museum saw and spoke to all of the young artists walking in with their work and says it was special.

“That’s been the best part because the kids come in holding their artwork, and you can talk to them about it. And many of the kids have taken the time to tell me where the idea came from, or the story behind their artwork.” said Mastroieni.

The opening day will be free to the public and open to anyone in the community. There will also be performances and other activities taking place that day. The Museum has a full schedule of the events.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart in Whiteville (not pictured) paid $1,665 in fines.
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
Monkeypox
Monkeypox cases in NC more prevalent in gay, African American men
Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September

Latest News

Patrols boats on display for the public at the Wilmington Riverwalk
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
Flock license plate reader cameras
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
YMCA members playing pickleball at the Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington.
YMCA celebrates 135th Anniversary, invites public to fitness challenge