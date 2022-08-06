Senior Connect
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington

Patrols boats on display for the public at the Wilmington Riverwalk
Patrols boats on display for the public at the Wilmington Riverwalk(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries.

This week the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrated its 232nd birthday and invited the public to join them.

Saturday, August 6th, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary tied their boats up to the docks at the Wilmington Riverwalk and gave tours of the boats. They also had tents set up promoting boating safety and offering vessel checks as well as registration for boater safety courses.

On Tuesday, August 2nd Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo designated the week of August 1-7 to be “Coast Guard Week” in the Port City.

Commander of the US Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Matt Baer says the achievement is a point of pride for him.

“I’m so proud. This was my first duty assignment here. I was stationed here in 1998. On the Coast Guard Cutter diligence. I met my wife here, her family, she’s born and raised here.” said Baer.

Baer also points to the Port city’s rich history of being a Coast Guard city.

“We’ve been here in the port city since the 1700s. You know, the original Revenue Cutter diligence was was built up in New Bern, North Carolina, and then was right here in the Port of Wilmington. So we’ve had a long standing presence across the state of North Carolina and Wilmington as our hub of operations here.” said Baer.

The event was also a chance for the Coast Guard and Auxiliary to look for its next generation of “Coasties”. Kim Curry with the Coast Guard Auxiliary says recruits are always needed.

“Coast Guard that recruitment is down severely” said Curry. “At Oak Island, for example. They’ve got a lot of positions that are manned by brand new people coming in, they come out of what’s called their boot camp.”

While celebrating a big day, the Coast Guard hopes to bring in some new recruits as well.

