Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Youth Resource Fair held by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Sheriff's department greet families
Members of the Sheriff's department greet families(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Miniature horses, inflatable bouncy houses, BMX stunt riders, and even an on-site barber is what was on Friday’s display at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Resource Fair.

Kristy Williams of Elements, a program of the Sheriff’s office, and, after talks with NHCSO, saw the need for readily available resources for kids in the community.

“The idea is for all the kids that live in this area to be able to walk here have a good time, and to pick up resources for things that they can do in the summer after school on the weekends that are in walking distance from where they live.” said Williams.

The fair was supported by multiple local organizations including Kids Making It, Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program, Communities in Schools, and others.

Williams says she has been doing this for 15 years and believes an event like the Resource Fair will help children.

“This is my passion. I started working with kids as a case manager and just I have been here and I’m not going anywhere. That community really is great, we are just one with the community, the communities where we want to be. And so just being able to come to them and be a part of them. That just excites us.” said Williams.

Tim Wilkes Jr., local barber, also joined in on the festivities, offering free haircuts for all students who showed. Wilkes says he knows Officer Teachey, and when he heard about the event, he had to be there.

“We need more positive representation in the community. I believe the more the adults that can touch the kids in a positive way, the better our community will be.” said Wilkes.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access

Latest News

A playground at Maides Park in Wilmington
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
Surf City
Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill
Celebrity and TV host, Carson Kressley, will MC the return of Welcome Home Angel’s (WHA) annual...
Carson Kressley to emcee the Welcome Home Angel’s Fundraiser in October.
Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10...
CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5