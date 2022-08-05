Youth Resource Fair held by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Miniature horses, inflatable bouncy houses, BMX stunt riders, and even an on-site barber is what was on Friday’s display at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Resource Fair.

Kristy Williams of Elements, a program of the Sheriff’s office, and, after talks with NHCSO, saw the need for readily available resources for kids in the community.

“The idea is for all the kids that live in this area to be able to walk here have a good time, and to pick up resources for things that they can do in the summer after school on the weekends that are in walking distance from where they live.” said Williams.

The fair was supported by multiple local organizations including Kids Making It, Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program, Communities in Schools, and others.

Williams says she has been doing this for 15 years and believes an event like the Resource Fair will help children.

“This is my passion. I started working with kids as a case manager and just I have been here and I’m not going anywhere. That community really is great, we are just one with the community, the communities where we want to be. And so just being able to come to them and be a part of them. That just excites us.” said Williams.

Tim Wilkes Jr., local barber, also joined in on the festivities, offering free haircuts for all students who showed. Wilkes says he knows Officer Teachey, and when he heard about the event, he had to be there.

“We need more positive representation in the community. I believe the more the adults that can touch the kids in a positive way, the better our community will be.” said Wilkes.

