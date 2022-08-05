Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park.

The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.

To pay for it, the city is applying for an Accessibility for Parks grant and plans to combine this with already budgeted funds. You can provide input for the project at a public meeting on Thursday, August 11 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Davis Center at Maides Park on 1101 Manly Avenue. You can learn more on the city website or by calling 910-341-7867.

