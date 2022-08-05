Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park

A playground at Maides Park in Wilmington
A playground at Maides Park in Wilmington(City of Wilmington North Carolina)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park.

The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.

To pay for it, the city is applying for an Accessibility for Parks grant and plans to combine this with already budgeted funds. You can provide input for the project at a public meeting on Thursday, August 11 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Davis Center at Maides Park on 1101 Manly Avenue. You can learn more on the city website or by calling 910-341-7867.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
A Walmart in Whiteville (not pictured) paid $1,665 in fines.
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access

Latest News

Celebrity and TV host, Carson Kressley, will MC the return of Welcome Home Angel’s (WHA) annual...
Carson Kressley to emcee the Welcome Home Angel’s Fundraiser in October.
Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10...
CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Aug. 4 that UNCW had been selected to join its...
FAA selects UNCW for Drone Training Initiative
“Remember Yesterday,” a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at...
Wilmington production ‘Remember Yesterday’ to premiere Aug. 11