Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington production ‘Remember Yesterday’ to premiere Aug. 11

“Remember Yesterday,” a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at...
“Remember Yesterday,” a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at 2223 Blockbuster Road.(Margee Herring)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Remember Yesterday,” a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at 2223 Blockbuster Road. Written, financed, produced and cast out of Wilmington, the film will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m., per release.

Per announcement, Remember Yesterday is a romantic comedy set within the Wilmington theater community. The film was created by Tobbot Films and Brand Spanking New Productions in association with Wallaby Media and Digital Garden Media.

Wilmington locals Jana Allen, Adrian Monte, Rick Forrester, Ron Fallica, Mirla Criste, Denise Bass, Stephanie Tucker White, Jenique Bennett, Jamelia Ericsson and Jerry Winsett all star in the film, per the release. Following each screening, cast and creators will meet with and answer questions from the audience.

For updates and more information, please visit the Remember Yesterday Facebook page.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets ahead of time at Stone Theater’s website.

“Remember Yesterday,” a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at...
“Remember Yesterday,” a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at 2223 Blockbuster Road.(Margee Herring)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

A Walmart in Whiteville (not pictured) paid $1,665 in fines.
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
The City of Southport
Brunswick County to hold three pop up COVID vaccination clinics in August
Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10...
CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Aug. 4 that UNCW had been selected to join its...
FAA selects UNCW for Drone Training Initiative