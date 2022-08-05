Wilmington production ‘Remember Yesterday’ to premiere Aug. 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Remember Yesterday,” a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at 2223 Blockbuster Road. Written, financed, produced and cast out of Wilmington, the film will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m., per release.

Per announcement, Remember Yesterday is a romantic comedy set within the Wilmington theater community. The film was created by Tobbot Films and Brand Spanking New Productions in association with Wallaby Media and Digital Garden Media.

Wilmington locals Jana Allen, Adrian Monte, Rick Forrester, Ron Fallica, Mirla Criste, Denise Bass, Stephanie Tucker White, Jenique Bennett, Jamelia Ericsson and Jerry Winsett all star in the film, per the release. Following each screening, cast and creators will meet with and answer questions from the audience.

For updates and more information, please visit the Remember Yesterday Facebook page.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets ahead of time at Stone Theater’s website.

