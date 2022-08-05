Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill

Surf City
Surf City(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday.

State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.

The state also had an advisory against harvesting oysters and shellfish in the area.

The town said a lightning strike caused 100,000 gallons of sewage to spill and potentially make its way into Waters Bay. The spill at Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane went undetected for about 12 hours on Sunday.

The spill had stopped by Tuesday, and the state Division of Water Resources and the Division of Marine Fisheries are investigating what happened. Surf City said an enhanced notification system has been installed to prevent another discharge.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access

Latest News

A playground at Maides Park in Wilmington
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
Members of the Sheriff's department greet families
Youth Resource Fair held by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Celebrity and TV host, Carson Kressley, will MC the return of Welcome Home Angel’s (WHA) annual...
Carson Kressley to emcee the Welcome Home Angel’s Fundraiser in October.
Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10...
CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5