Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s...
Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.

Belle gets along very well with other dogs and with kids, according to her previous owner. She is also potty trained.

On top of this, Belle is spayed, microchipped, and up to date with her vaccinations.

Those interested in adopting Belle are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8-12 p.m.

Those interested who already own a dog are required to complete a meet and greet, per the office.

