New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting youth resource fair Aug. 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. - noon, multiple local organizations will host a youth resource fair in Wilmington. Per the release, the fair will take place on N. 11th St. behind Williston Middle School and the International School at Gregory.
Per the announcement, there will be a food truck, bounce houses, ponies, shaved ice, a barber, dj and much more. The event is hosted by the NHCSO’s Elements program and will be supported by the following local organizations:
- Nourish NC
- Kids Making It
- Dreams
- Communities In Schools
- MLK Center
- Young Scientist Academy
- Cape Fear Boxing
- Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program
- Williston Middle School
- International School at Gregory
Those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit the Elements Facebook page for more information.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.