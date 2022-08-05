New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting youth resource fair Aug. 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. - noon, multiple local organizations will host a youth resource fair in Wilmington. Per the release, the fair will take place on N. 11th St. behind Williston Middle School and the International School at Gregory.

Per the announcement, there will be a food truck, bounce houses, ponies, shaved ice, a barber, dj and much more. The event is hosted by the NHCSO’s Elements program and will be supported by the following local organizations:

Nourish NC

Kids Making It

Dreams

Communities In Schools

MLK Center

Young Scientist Academy

Cape Fear Boxing

Coastal Therapeutic Riding Program

Williston Middle School

International School at Gregory

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit the Elements Facebook page for more information.

