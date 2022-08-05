Memphis man arrested for masturbating on bus

Senior Connect
A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on the MATA bus in Memphis.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man was arrested for indecent exposure while on a bus.

The incident occurred on July 25, around 12:25 p.m., when Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated the man approached her to advise that he missed his stop, and asked if it was OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed while talking with the man, through the bus window, that the man’s pants were down.

When she turned around, she noticed the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and identified Perry Williams.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and found Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus, while talking to the driver.

Williams is charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

