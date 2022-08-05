YMCA celebrates 135th Anniversary, invites public to fitness challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 135 years in Southeastern North Carolina, 135 minutes of exercise per week is what the YMCA of Southeastern NC is challenging the public to do this summer.

The public can engage in the new initiative to try and keep them active and healthy participate by downloading the YMCA of Southeastern NC mobile application, where they can track your fitness using the app. If you log the 135 minutes per week, you get entered to win $135 and automatically get a free two-week pass to any of the Southeastern NC YMCA locations.

John Adams, Healthy Living Engagement Director at the YMCA, says there is a reason for the challenge.

“Really just getting people motivated and giving them a goal. Because that’s a big part of it is this challenge that represents a goal of them getting off the couch, getting out of their house, and getting active. So 135 minutes represents an opportunity for them to stay engaged and in shape.”

Adams also says the CDC recommends 30 minutes of activity per day, which is something Adams thinks is attainable for those participating in the 135 challenge. Since the challenge has started, Adam says that they have seen a lot of interest from the community.

“So we’re averaging between 90 to 100 people per week, interacting with this challenge. So right off the get go. There’s always that little level of competitive drive that everybody has, you know, some more so than others. But I think the big thing is that we’re giving them a chance to meet other people through an app.” said Adams.

Those with the YMCA say you don’t have to be a member to stay active or join the challenge, its free and open to anyone. Adams says keep an eye out for prize drawings every week.

“So each week, we draw three lucky winners to win a prize right here that we give. And then at the end of our eight weeks, there is a $135 giveaway to a lucky winner that interfaces with the app, but you got to make sure you download the app and work out... You’ve got to actually put the minutes in to get entered into the drawings.” said Adams.

To join the challenge, head to the YMCA’s page for instructions.

