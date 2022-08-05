Jack Holley memorial blood drive to kick off

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A blood drive in honor of Jack Holley will be held Aug. 5 from 2-7 p.m. in the Wallace Presbyterian Church at 205 W. Main Street, Wallace.

Coach Holley was inducted into the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 for his work in leading the Wallace-Rose Hill football team. Per release, his daughter is running the blood drive.

Per the American Red Cross, anyone who donates blood between Aug. 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card and automatically be entered to win free gas for a year. Three winners will be chosen for the free gas giveaway.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment on the Red Cross’ website by using the sponsor code “Jack Holley,” or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

For updates and more information, please visit the blood drive’s Facebook page.

