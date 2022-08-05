Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: 90s streak continues…

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classic August weekend of hot sunshine, spotty and transient showers and storms, steamy mornings with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s, and afternoon highs in the toasty upper 80s to lower and locally middle 90s. As the heat index will occasionally ping stressful values like 100, 102, etc., please continue to keep hydration a priority as you work and play hard!

Despite a recent and ongoing break in tropical storm activity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maintains a busy outlook for the remainder of Atlantic Hurricane Season. It would be great if this season bucks the statistics and this forecast flops! It is also best to be ready for anything. To keep your personal, family, or business storm plan sharp, please read and heed the comprehensive, local hurricane preparedness content at WECT.com/hurricane.

Catch your full seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

