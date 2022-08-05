CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5. Taking place at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington, the college expects over 200 students and families to attend the event.

Those traveling downtown should expect congestion around the Wilson Center before and after the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.