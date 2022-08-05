Senior Connect
CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5

Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10...
Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5. Taking place at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington, the college expects over 200 students and families to attend the event.

Those traveling downtown should expect congestion around the Wilson Center before and after the ceremony.

