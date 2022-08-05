Carson Kressley to emcee the Welcome Home Angel’s Fundraiser in October.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -



Celebrity and TV host, Carson Kressley, will MC the return of Welcome Home Angel’s (WHA) annual fundraising brunch at Landfall Country Club on Friday, October 7th for an inspiring morning of friends, fellowship, and the transformative power of design.

This fundraising brunch begins at 10:00 AM and will include an open bar, once-in-a-lifetime raffle for a cocktail cruise with Carson and your closest friends, and the now locally-famous Welcome Home Angel Auction. This auction is different: standard-fare beach rentals and mountain getaway prizes are skipped entirely, and the only things auctioned are items that will go directly toward helping the children served by Welcome Home Angel.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Welcome Home Angel carries out its mission by renovating and remodeling the bedrooms and other living spaces of children in the Cape Fear region who are chronically ill, physically injured, or have significant developmental disability with necessary accommodations to make life easier and happier for the entire family.

The brunch’s return and agency’s largest fundraiser has been canceled the last three years due to COVID, and its success this year is critical to serving local children.

Emmy-Award winning TV personality, style expert, fashion designer, and New York Times best-selling author are some of the credits of the multi-talented and unforgettable Carson Kressley. Carson started his career as an independent stylist and became invaluable to major designers such as Ralph Lauren. A few years later, he took a leap into television when he became a breakout star as the fashion savant on Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which won a primetime Emmy and gained a worldwide following for Carson. Appearing and hosting a multitude of tv shows, Carson is currently one of the key judges for the VH1/Logo-TV series Emmy-award winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Carson first heard about Welcome Home Angel in 2019 when WHA Board President and HGTV Design Star winner, Meg Caswell, appeared on his tv show on The Design Network, to share about the important mission. Carson has supported WHA ever since, and looks forward to hosting the brunch.

Attendees are encouraged to buy tickets for both events early, as seating is limited, and the event historically sells out. Tickets and remaining available sponsorships are available for purchase at welcomehomeangel.com/brunch.

