‘Welcome to Flatch’ to begin season two filming in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Flatch Productions, Inc. announced Aug. 3 that the second season of ‘Welcome to Flatch” would begin filming Aug. 5. The Fox television show is expected to finish filming on Aug. 12, per release.

Per their announcement, the filming schedule is as follows:

Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. 105 E. Bridgers St. – Street closure on E. Bridgers St. between S. Wright St. and S. Walker St.

Aug. 6, noon - 7 p.m. 209 S. Walker St, S. Walker St at Hayes St., Wright St. between Hayes St. and Satchwell St, and 115 S. Wright St. – There will be street closures and intermittent traffic control. Wright St. will be closed from approximately 2-7 p.m.

Aug. 8, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Hankins Memorial Park intermittent traffic control. Intermittent closures on Ashe St. from Walker St. to Dickerson St., Walker St. from Wallace St. to Ashe St., and Wright St. from Wallace St. to Bridgers St. while a parade is filmed.

Aug. 9, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Matthew 25 Center and Shiva Vihar Apartments

Aug. 10, 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Burgaw United Methodist Church

Aug. 11, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Burgaw United Methodist Church

Aug. 12, noon - 10 p.m. Intermittent traffic control at 205 N. Walker St., Harrell Park, and Macedonia AME Church



Flatch Productions, Inc. stated that during production, crews will park at C.F. Pope Elementary School. The lot next to the Family Dollar at 200 W. Wilmington St. will also be used for operations during the entire filming period.

Per release, Burgaw Police Department will assist with traffic control during production. Representatives from Fletch Productions, Inc. will also be present during shooting times to address any questions or concerns.

For updates and more information, please visit the Town of Burgaw’s Facebook page.

