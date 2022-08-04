Senior Connect
UNCW announces COVID-19 community guidelines for the fall semester

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced its COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines for the fall semester.

Under the heading “healthy actions,” the school encourages getting vaccinated against COVID, maintaining good hand hygiene and for unvaccinated/vulnerable people to wear a mask indoors. They also are encouraging students to get tested, vaccinated or boosted before returning to campus, and these will all be available on-campus on August 19 and 20.

The school also asks anyone who feels unwell not to attend in-person classes, events, or work until their symptoms clear up. Rapid COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at the school.

Face coverings are optional at indoor and outdoor UNCW locations with the exception of health care facilities and places where they were already required before the pandemic.

You can find the full UNCW COVID-19 safety protocols and community guidelines on their website.

