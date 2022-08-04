Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island has announced a partnership with the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation to provide rescue tubes and information at all 65 of its public beach accesses. The tubes and signs have been ordered, and the town expects them to be installed by the Labor Day Holiday on September 5.

Per a town release on August 5, they first received a letter from the foundation on July 22 proposing the partnership. The safety stations will be funded with $10,000 from the JHMF and $6,500 from the town.

The planned stations include a numbered post, a rescue tube from the Rescue Tube Foundation, instructions for using the tube and a QR code that leads to the latest beach warning flag conditions.

The tubes themselves are designed for someone who can swim to bring the tube to the person in the water. The person in the water can then grab the somewhat-flexible tube and be pulled ashore, as shown in a video on the Rescue Tube Foundation website.

An example of the beach safety information sign to be placed along with rescue tubes at all 65 beach access locations (Town of Oak Island)

