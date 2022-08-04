Senior Connect
NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per report. The office stated that their main phone line will be down until work is completed. They expect the upgrades to be finished by 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.

During this time, NHCSO encourages the community to use the following numbers to reach the office:

  • (910) 520-9686
  • (910) 524-2316

Please visit the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates and more information.

