NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per report. The office stated that their main phone line will be down until work is completed. They expect the upgrades to be finished by 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.
During this time, NHCSO encourages the community to use the following numbers to reach the office:
- (910) 520-9686
- (910) 524-2316
Please visit the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates and more information.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.