Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County ABC Board awards $620,000 to groups for community health efforts

The Carousel Center, one of three groups that received a $100,000 grant from the NHC ABC Board
The Carousel Center, one of three groups that received a $100,000 grant from the NHC ABC Board(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board announced that it has awarded $620,000 in grants to Leading Into New Communities, The Carousel Center and other organizations to fund community health efforts.

Per a NHC ABC release, the funding is awarded to non-profits making efforts to prevent alcohol and substance abuse. The funding is managed via the board’s Community Health and Wellness Grant Program. The grants include:

  • $100,000 to the Brigade Boys and Girls Club for SMART Moves: Healthy Decision for a Lifetime, Alcohol and Drug Prevention
  • $100,000 to Leading Into New Communities for their community programs
  • $100,000 to The Carousel Center for Trauma Therapy for Child Survivors of Abuse
  • $70,000 to Tides for Restoration and Resilience: A Training Program for Moms in Recovery
  • $50,000 to Coastal Horizons for their Healthy Families Program
  • $50,000 to Peer Recovery Resources for their programs
  • $50,000 to The Centre of Redemption DBA A Safe Place for their Supportive Housing Program
  • $50,000 to Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington for Building Great Futures
  • $50,000 to First Fruit Ministries for Outreach and Substance Abuse Treatment for Homeless Communities

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per...
NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6
The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Deondrick Marquis Hill...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 18, Wilmington Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Wilmington and Masonic...
Local organizations to host blood drive, chance to win free gas
The Town of Burgaw and Flatch Productions, Inc. announced Aug. 3 that the second season of...
‘Welcome to Flatch’ to begin season two filming in Burgaw