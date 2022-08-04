New Hanover County ABC Board awards $620,000 to groups for community health efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board announced that it has awarded $620,000 in grants to Leading Into New Communities, The Carousel Center and other organizations to fund community health efforts.

Per a NHC ABC release, the funding is awarded to non-profits making efforts to prevent alcohol and substance abuse. The funding is managed via the board’s Community Health and Wellness Grant Program. The grants include:

$100,000 to the Brigade Boys and Girls Club for SMART Moves: Healthy Decision for a Lifetime, Alcohol and Drug Prevention

$100,000 to Leading Into New Communities for their community programs

$100,000 to The Carousel Center for Trauma Therapy for Child Survivors of Abuse

$70,000 to Tides for Restoration and Resilience: A Training Program for Moms in Recovery

$50,000 to Coastal Horizons for their Healthy Families Program

$50,000 to Peer Recovery Resources for their programs

$50,000 to The Centre of Redemption DBA A Safe Place for their Supportive Housing Program

$50,000 to Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington for Building Great Futures

$50,000 to First Fruit Ministries for Outreach and Substance Abuse Treatment for Homeless Communities

